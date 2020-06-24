1  of  2
Autopsy confirms unidentified body found Tuesday is Angela Armstrong
Wildfire burning at Custer State Park

First@4: Missing woman update; COVID-19 latest; SF City Council recount underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

Police in Sioux Falls provided more information on Wednesday about the discovery of Angela Armstrong’s vehicle.

Authorities say they received a call on Tuesday afternoon for an unusual smell coming from a garage on the southwest side of Sioux Falls.

The garage did not belong to Armstrong.

Autopsy results confirm the body was the missing woman.

Strong odor leads Sioux Falls police to missing woman’s car

On Wednesday, there were 66 new positive COVID-19 cases announced, bringing the state’s total to 6,419.

The death toll increases by one, up to 84. The new death was listed as a man in Minnehaha County. 

Active cases are now at 781. Current hospitalizations are now at 81.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 66 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 84; Active cases at 781

Governor Noem at a news conference Wednesday said that remote learning was handled well by school districts, but she’d like to see as many students inside the building as possible next year.

The governor said an estimated 20 to 30% of the state’s students didn’t stay or weren’t connected to their schools after school buildings were closed in mid-March.

Noem wants kids back inside school; Says S.D. State Fair will look different

The South Dakota Board of Regents unanimously approved Brian Maher as the new executive director and chief executive officer on Wednesday.

Maher will step down as superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District and start his new position with the board on July 6. 

Maher says he plans to meet either face to face or via teleconference with each regent.

Maher unanimously approved as new CEO for S.D. regents

A Sioux Falls City Council race isn’t over just yet.  Voters went to the polls in early June, but today a recount is underway. 

A panel of three people have been going through ballots one by one since about 9 a.m. Wednesday.Between election day ballots and absentee, there are about 30,000 ballots. 

According to the initial results, councilor Stehly lost to challenger Alex Jensen by about 100 votes.

Panel begins recount in Sioux Falls At-Large City Council race

