First@4: Missing teenager found; COVID-19 case count update; Variant testing in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Authorities in Mellette County say a missing 14-year-old boy has been found.

The teenager had left his home early Monday morning. According to an updated Facebook post from the Mellette County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager has been found and is safe.

Health officials confirmed 65 new coronavirus cases in South Dakota on Monday.

The number of active cases went down to 2,828. There are currently 126 coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals.

The health department did not report any new deaths

Avera Health is searching for the COVID-19 variants each day in the Sioux Falls based health.

Sanford Health said in a statement it is following guidance from the state health department and CDC when it comes to variant testing.

The South Dakota DOH is sending some positive test samples for variant testing through the CDC.

