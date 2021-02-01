First@4: Missing teenager found; COVID-19 case count update; Variant testing in South Dakota

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Authorities in Mellette County say a missing 14-year-old boy has been found.

The teenager had left his home early Monday morning. According to an updated Facebook post from the Mellette County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager has been found and is safe.

Authorities looking for missing teenager in central South Dakota

Health officials confirmed 65 new coronavirus cases in South Dakota on Monday.

The number of active cases went down to 2,828. There are currently 126 coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals.

The health department did not report any new deaths

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 65 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,778; Active cases at 2,828

Avera Health is searching for the COVID-19 variants each day in the Sioux Falls based health.

Sanford Health said in a statement it is following guidance from the state health department and CDC when it comes to variant testing. 

The South Dakota DOH is sending some positive test samples for variant testing through the CDC.

Avera testing for new COVID variants in Sioux Falls while DOH, Sanford sending samples to CDC

Watch the video above the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 