First@4: Minnehaha County stabbing incident; Absentee voting; Football Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Five more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest results from the state health department. That brings the total number of deaths to 198.

Health officials also confirmed 389 new coronavirus cases.

Two people are behind bars today after a man was stabbed in Minnehaha County Wednesday morning. Investigators say the victim was found with a stab wound near 466th avenue and highway 38, which is just east of Hartford.

Authorities say the victim was riding in a car with a woman. When she stopped the car, a man reportedly came out of the trunk and pulled the victim out of the vehicle. Investigators say the man hit the victim with a bat and stabbed the person.

Both Rice and Smith are charged with robbery, Aggravated assault and Possession of a controlled substance.

It’s going to be a very busy day for election officials in South Dakota as they start sending out absentee ballots.

Friday is the first day of absentee voting in the state. In Minnehaha County, the auditor’s office already had 23,000 ballots ready to be mailed out.

We’ll have more on this story tonight on KELOLAND News at 5 p.m.

High school football players are taking to the field this Friday for another week of match-ups.

You can watch two full games on KELOLAND.com. At 5 p.m., 11AAA #5 O’Gorman takes on #4 Lincoln in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

At 7 p.m. CT, watch 11A #3 Madison play #2 Brookings with play-by-play from Noah Clair on KCountry 102.3.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre, South Dakota’s 911 Coordination Board heard Friday that the new system’s ability to receive emergency text messages should be ready by year-end.

Maria King, administrator for the state program, said some 911 call centers have started testing and her office has requested wireless carriers to start preparations. Texting will be a significant addition, because people can use it when they don’t have cell service, or aren’t able to speak because of a disability, or are in a dangerous situation where they don’t want someone else to hear it.