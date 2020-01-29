First@4: Minnehaha County jail inmate dies; ‘Souper Bowl’; Surrogacy ban passes committee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of Wednesday afternoon.

A Sioux Falls man, who was arrested last week on multiple charges for child pornography charges, has died.

A family member told KELOLAND News 40-year-old Travis Walter hanged himself in his jail cell on Sunday afternoon.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died on Tuesday. The Minnehaha County Jail Warden, Mike Mattson, confirmed his death today.

Mattson says an investigation is being conducted by DCI and no criminal activity is suspected. Walter was a general population inmate, which means he would be checked every 30 minutes.

Chris Stapleton is coming to Sioux Falls this summer.

The well-known country musician announced a concert set for Thursday, August 20th at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 7th at the KELOLAND Box Office and at ticketmaster.com.

Two elementary schools in Sioux Falls are going head to head in a competition to collect food for Feeding South Dakota.

Anne Sullivan and Cleveland Elementary schools are competing in the ‘Souper Bowl’.

Right now, Cleveland is in the lead but Anne Sullivan is the defending champion.



A bill outlawing most surrogacy in South Dakota passed in the House Judiciary Committee today.

House Bill 1096, introduced earlier this week, would make it a class one misdemeanor for anyone to advertise or contract for commercial surrogacy.

After nearly two hours of testimony on both sides, the committee voted along party lines to move the commercial ban of surrogacy to the full house chamber.

