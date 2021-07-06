First@4: Midco announces ‘Fiber Forward’ plan; State officials work on drought help for ag producers; Storm damage in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

A $500 million investment will bring 10G speeds to the area through Midco’s just-announced “Fiber Forward” plan.

Midco said Fiber Forward will deliver fiber fast internet speeds to homes and businesses through 22,000 miles of fiber cord.

Fiber-optic internet is a broadband connection that sends data as fast as about 70% the speed of light. KELOLAND.com Original reporter Eric Mayer is taking a closer look at what this means for customers in an online story.

With drought spreading across South Dakota, agriculture officials and Congressional lawmakers are advocating for the haying of conservation reserve program land, according to state ag secretary Hunter Roberts.

The state is also seeking to help South Dakota livestock and ag producers by advocating for other federal relief programs.

Roberts says the situation is the worst he’s seen it in a long time. Hear more from Roberts in a story from KELOLAND.com Original reporter Rae Yost.

Monday’s storm caused significant damage to the roof of the expo building at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

The strong winds rolled up a portion of the rubber roofing, exposing about 20,000 square feet.

Get a look at how the storm developed from our downtown LiveCam as it moved into Sioux Falls. In the video, you can see the storm roll in from the west. The video has been sped up to show the progression of the storm.

Will more rain fall across the area in the coming days? Get the latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center forecast online.