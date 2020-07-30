First@4: Methanol poisoning; SD Supreme Court releases decision; 61 Camp Judson campers, staff test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories.

One person has died from methanol poisoning, state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said in Thursday’s South Dakota Department of Health media briefing.

Dr. Clayton said three people have been hospitalized with methanol poisoning and one of those people had died. Dr. Clayton said methanol is not acceptable as a hand sanitizer.

According to Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, the coronavirus outbreak at Camp Judson in the Black Hills has increased to 61 positive cases from campers and staff.

DOH officals said there were 328 names from a list they received that attended the specific camp where the outbreak occurred.

Health officials with the South Dakota health department confirmed 44 new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total since the pandemic started to over 8,600.

Active cases have decreased to 866. 44 people are currently in the hospital. However, 81 more people have recovered from the virus. The health department also did not report any new deaths.

Authorities are warning the public of potential phone scams happening in the area.

At the Sioux Falls police briefing on Thursday, Capt. Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a Sioux Falls area resident was the target of a recent phone scam.

Phillips said a woman received a call from a phone number that appeared to be the FBI on her caller ID. When she answered, the caller claimed to be a federal agent. They told her a car she sold recently was used in “a drug trafficking ring” in the Texas area. The caller told her to purchase gift cards and give them the information on the back. Phillips said the victim purchased around $7,000 worth of gift cards.

Phillips said the scammer kept the victim on the line and told her to withdraw over $20,000 to mail it overnight to a California address. He said they threatened the woman, saying if she didn’t send the money, she would be arrested in conspiracy with the drug trafficking.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre– In a decision publicly released Thursday, the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled a Sioux Falls family failed to show how the city government owed them a special duty when the building where they lived collapsed during a renovation project in 2016.

Emily, Christine and Michael Fodness sued the City of Sioux Falls. Officials had granted a permit to Hultgren Construction to renovate two adjoining structures at 136 South Phillips Avenue. The Fodness family lived in an upstairs apartment.

On December 2, 2016, father Michael Fodness was downstairs when he felt the building shift and escaped. Christine wasn’t home. Emily was upstairs in bed and became trapped in wreckage on the first floor. She was rescued after four hours and suffered extensive injuries.

You can read more on the Supreme Court’s decision in this online story.