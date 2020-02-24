First@4: Memorial for Kobe & Gianna Bryant; Changes to W-4 to know before you file taxes; Roller coaster coming to Sioux Falls?

1  of  4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

Family, friends and fans joined together to remember former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter in LA on Monday. 

The public memorial for the pair, who died in a helicopter crash at the end of January, included music, highlights of their basketball careers and speakers, including wife and mother Vanessa Bryant. 

Money from tickets to the event goes to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.  

Logos for Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School will be discussed at Monday’s Sioux Falls School District board meeting. 

Thomas Jefferson High School will be the Cavaliers with Kelly green, gold and black colors. Ben Reifel Middle School will be the Bison with crimson and gold. 

Both schools are set to open in Fall 2021. 

Wild Water West Waterpark is requesting a permit to expand the amusement park west of Sioux Falls to allow for a roller coaster.

The issue is on the agenda for the Minnehaha County planning commission, which meets Monday evening. 

A convicted drug dealer received three life sentences from a federal judge this morning.  Monday in court, two mothers spoke about losing their children to the heroin crisis. Maurice Cathey said he felt sorry for them, but continued to deny being involved in their deaths. He told the judge he was only guilty of selling crack cocaine.

The federal tax deadline in April 15 and as you prepare to file, you’ll notice some changes. 

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, we’re looking at the updated W-4 form from the Internal revenue service.  The W-4 is often filled out when people start a new job and during big life changes such as marriage, having kids or buying a house.  This form determines how much your employer should pull out of your paycheck for taxes.

There are now five steps to use to determine your number using real-dollar amounts and real-world information.  See how it works online now.

Winter is coming back to KELOLAND. Get a look at today’s forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

