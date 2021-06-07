First@4: Medical marijuana rules for South Dakota schools; Shots fired in dispute; Scooter proposal pulled

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

Proposed rules for medical marijuana in K-12 schools in South Dakota were rejected Monday because they would apply to all accredited public and non-public schools.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee decided the proposed rules shouldn’t be allowed to take effect because the package would go too far.

The committee decided after 75 minutes to send them back to the state Board of Education Standards and the South Dakota Department of Education for more work.

S.D. lawmakers wonder whether medical pot proposal goes too far on non-public schools

Active coronavirus cases are down according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 242, down from Friday.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 2,022.

Review all the latest data on KELOLAND.com.

COVID-19 update in South Dakota: 12 new cases, death toll at 2,022, active cases at 242

Sioux Falls Police said a person fired a gun at people in a vehicle during a dispute that escalated early Monday morning.

No one was hit by the gunshots but there were minor injuries from breaking glass, police say. The gunshots damaged several vehicles.

The individuals involved were known to each other.

Dispute turns to gun violence Monday in Sioux Falls, police said

There won’t be motorized foot scooters this summer in Downtown Sioux Falls. The ordinance was withdrawn by the sponsor.

The sponsor says the process will be slowed down until state law could be changed to allow scooter use on streets.

No motorized foot scooters in Downtown Sioux Falls until state law changes

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

The weather will remain hot during the next week; get a check of the forecast in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 