First@4: South Dakota mayors call for action; 2020 pheasant opener; Football Friday

After a slight “delay” in reporting new COVID-19 case counts, three more deaths were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday afternoon. The death toll is now at 307.

793 new COVID-19 cases were announced today, with 610 more people added to the list of recoveries.

Sixteen mayors of South Dakota’s largest cities sent a letter calling for the public’s action to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, the South Dakota Municipal League sent a letter asking people to wear masks when physical distancing can’t be maintained, keep social interactions to small groups, wash hands and stay home when sick.

More mass testing has taken place in South Dakota Department of Corrections facilities.

During mass testing at Mike Durfee State Prison this week, a total of 127 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 with 22 inmates testing negative. The inmates who tested positive have been isolated.

KELOLAND News is getting ready for another Football Friday. Sioux Falls Washington will meet Sioux Falls Lincoln in a week eight contest, following the cancelation of their previous contests.

You can watch two full games on KELOLAND.com. Beginning at 6 p.m., watch Washington vs Lincoln in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action. Then at 7 p.m. CT, watch 11AA Douglas take on #1 Yankton.

It’s a big weekend in South Dakota as the pheasant season kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday.

KELOLAND's Max Hofer had a pair of interviews with officials from the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, where they are welcoming out-of-state hunters.