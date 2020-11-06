First@4: Mass testing in S.D.; Missing 11-year-old in Sioux Falls; Football Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

The state of South Dakota has announced it will be offering mass testing in several communities in the next couple of weeks.

Patients will need to register for the events. After registering, individuals will receive an appointment and a test voucher that must be printed and brought to the testing site.

Results will take three to five days to come back. Results will be available through an email notification.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 has reached more than 500, according to the latest report from the state health department.

The death toll is now at 510.

There were 1,488 new total coronavirus cases reported on Friday bringing the state’s total case count to 52,639, up from Thursday (51,151).

Active cases are at 14,426, a new single-day record and up from Thursday.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s office has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 11-year-old Nakia Jackson, who has been missing since 7:10 a.m. Thursday morning in northern Sioux Falls.

Any motorists driving on North Minnesota Avenue, north of the water treatment plant and east of the airport between 7-7:30 a.m. are asked to call police.

Find more information in the story below:

Seeing a moose in South Dakota used to be a rare event. Lately, spotting one isn’t such an unbelievable statement. This week, at least two moose have been spotted.

One moose was spotted near Aberdeen on Wednesday evening. The other was seen near Mt. Vernon on Wednesday, as well.

Learn more about moose sightings in South Dakota from the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks in this KELOLAND.com Original.

It’s the semifinal round of the high school football playoffs this week.

One of the games will be live-streaming on KELOLAND.com. Beginning at 6 p.m., watch 11AAA #4 Harrisburg at #1 Roosevelt in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.