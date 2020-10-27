First@4: ‘Mask Up South Dakota’; New record highs for COVID-19 active cases, hospitalizations; Poll on President Trump’s response to pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

South Dakota medical and business organizations are calling for more help from the public to control the spread of the COVID-19.

Rallying behind the message “Mask Up South Dakota,” the South Dakota State Medical Association announced more than 30 organizations are in support of wearing masks.

Active cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in South Dakota.

As of Tuesday, there are 11,188 active cases in the state. Data from the state Department of Health shows there have been more than 40,000 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. Nearly 400 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

Recovered cases in South Dakota are now at 29,167.

As part of our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader 2020 Election Poll, we asked participants to rate President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic. In our poll, more South Dakotans rate his response as poor at 36 percent compared to excellent at 30 percent. Twenty percent of poll participants say he’s doing a good job, while 14 percent say his response has been fair.

