First@4: Mash Madness underway; Latest COVID-19 update; IA authorities investigating crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

No new deaths were reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state announced 316 new cases bringing the active cases in the state up to 2,240. There are 68 current hospitalizations as of Friday, compared to 65 on Thursday.

Mash Madness is a month-long competition between five breweries to see who makes the best beer.

The participating breweries are: Severance Brewing Company, Covert Artisan Ales, Remedy Brewing Company, Fernson Brewing Company and WoodGrain Brewing Company.

Authorities in Iowa are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened outside of Sibley on Thursday night.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Because of the NCAA basketball tournament airing on KELO-TV, KELOLAND News will be moving its 6 p.m. newscast to 5:30 p.m.

We are moving Friday’s newscast, so you can get your local news on KELO-TV without missing any NCAA basketball.

