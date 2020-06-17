First@4: Man who drowned at Wall Lake remembered as hero; SD COVID-19 death toll rises

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s top stories:

Authorities say a man in his 30s was on a floatation device with two children. The kids went into the water and the man dove in to save them, but couldn’t save himself.

Lazerick Grant is being remembered by his family as a hero who died while trying to save his son and nephew.

Minnehaha County Sheriff, Mike Milstead, confirms Grant’s death. A family member tells KELOLAND News Grant was a “wonderful father, son, brother, nephew, uncle, and cousin.”

The death toll from the coronavirus increased to 78 with one new death announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.

There were 84 new positive coronavirus cases announced Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 6,050.

There are 74 new recoveries, bringing the active cases count to 829.

A call about a suspicious vehicle led to the arrests of two women with guns stolen from a Sioux Falls store.

Police were contacted around 4:30 a.m. when someone thought they saw a person pointing a gun at a building at W. 6th Street and West Avenue.

When officers arrived, one person ran off from the car. Inside the vehicle, police found two guns stolen from Fleet Farm on May 31 along with drugs.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is expanding the search for a missing woman.

Angela Armstrong hasn’t been seen in two weeks, and investigators still have no leads.

A police spokesperson says they’re asking people to keep an eye out for the missing vehicle statewide and beyond.

The South Dakota Railroad Board decided Wednesday to seek railbank status for another piece of a state-owned line.

The state board agreed to ask the federal Surface Transportation Board. It would affect about 33 miles of track between Tyndall and Ravinia on the Napa-Platte route north of Yankton.

Dakota Southern Railway currently leases the line between Ravinia and Napa from state government.