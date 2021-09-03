First@4: Man ticketed following crash with school bus; COVID-19 case report for South Dakota; Record amount of pet food donated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the top stories of the day as of 4 p.m.

A bicyclist was cited following a crash with a school bus.

Surveillance video helped police piece together what happened.

Police a 48-year-old man on a bicycle rode out of an alley and crashed into the side of a bus on Summit Avenue. No one else was hurt; he was cited for failure to yield.

There were 483 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Friday.

Active cases are now at 5,970, up from Thursday. Current hospitalizations are at 230.

Review all the latest data on our Coronavirus Case Tracker page online.

We asked for help and you showed up.

More than 8,600 pounds of pet food was donated during our KELOLAND Media Group drive on Friday.

The donations will help feed animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

High school football players are back on the field on Friday night.

KELOLAND Sports will have coverage of the action on the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m.

At 6 p.m., you can watch the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week featuring Rapid City Central vs. Washington High School with play-by-play from Grant Sweeter.

