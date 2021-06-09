First@4: Man sentenced to death for killing Nebraska woman; Water restrictions in effect for some cities; Police asking for public’s help locating man involved in dispute

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick update on the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man convicted of killing and dismembering a Nebraska woman has been sentenced to death.

Aubrey Trail was convicted in 2019 of first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder in the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe. A three-judge panel sentenced Trail on Wednesday.

Investigators with the Sioux Falls Police Department are asking for help to find a man involved in a dispute with a gun.

Police have released two photos of a man who they say fired a gun at people in a vehicle in the 900 block of North Cliff Avenue early Monday morning.

No new deaths and another drop in active coronavirus cases were reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 221. On Wednesday, 12 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,314.

The recent heat wave across KELOLAND is causing some cities in the state to impose water restrictions.

Mitchell, Rapid City, Aberdeen and Brookings all have water restrictions in effect currently.

