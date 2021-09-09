First@4: Man identified in vehicle-pedestrian crash; Abuse of power in Lake Norden; Previewing Presidents Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

Over 600 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Thursday’ update from the South Dakota Department of Health. That brings the number of active cases to 6,750.

Two new deaths were reported, bringing the states death toll to 2,079.

A man killed in a vehicle-pedestrian crash last saturday has been identified as 24-year-old Bret Butcher of Anchorage, Alaska.

Abuse of power in 2018 led to the decertification of a small-town police officer in Lake Norden, South Dakota. In tonight’s KELOLAND Investigation we look at the traffic stops led to the incident and hear from the man involved.

The 2021 Presidents Bowl takes place this weekend and will be the largest ever with four games being played over two days.

As the summer comes to a close, South Dakotans are still waiting on a ruling when it comes to Amendment A, the ballot measure that was passed by voters last November.

