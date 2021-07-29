First@4: Man identified in Pactola Reservoir drowning; Why the skies are hazy in eastern KELOLAND; Body of Kenyon Brown recovered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

 You might have noticed the smell of a campfire and hazy skies across eastern KELOLAND and may be wondering where it came from. 

According to Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec the smoke is coming from fires near Lake Winnipeg in Canada

The body of 55-year-old Kenyon Brown was recovered by authorities late Wednesday night. Brown went missing on July 23, east of Dell Rapids.

A 57-year-old Rapid City man has been identified as the drowning victim at the Pactola Reservoir on Wednesday.

Terry Westeraard’s body was located at a depth of more than 100 feet late Wednesday evening and was recovered at the surface early Thursday morning.

A one-day liquor license is needed to serve alcohol at an event in Sioux Falls.

So far in 2021, 51 one-day liquor licenses were issued for a total of $5,100 in permit fees as of July 26. Most one-day liquor licenses issued have been for fundraising events in Sioux Falls.

