First@4: Man identified in deputy-involved shooting; Sioux Falls honors local Batman; Members selected for medical marijuana review board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

According to Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, 36 new cases of the virus were reported. Active cases are now at 300; the last time cases were that low was April 9 and 10th of 2020.

Five new deaths were reported bringing the states death toll to 2,019.

A Pennington County man has been identified following a deputy-involved shooting on May 14.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations said 24-year-old Ty Quinton Stilwell was shot outside of his Rapid Valley home. Sheriff Kevin Thom said Stillwell was raising a gun at deputies and civilians when he was shot.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced today that June 5, 2021 will be Sioux Falls Batman Day in honor of Terry Mattke.

Mattke is known for dressing up as Batman and cheering up the kids of Sanford Children’s Miracle Network.

Wednesday the Legislature’s Executive Board selected several members for the panel which was established as part of initiated measure 26 that voters approved last November.