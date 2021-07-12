First@4: Man hit while on moped remains in hospital; Attempted murder charges following crash in northwest Iowa; How drought is impacting South Dakota ag

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. Monday.

A man who was riding his moped when he was hit by an SUV remains in the hospital more than a week after the crash.

According to Jon Clarey’s wife, he is being treated for two broken vertebrae, multiple broken ribs, a ruptured spleen and a fractured skull.

Hear his co-workers share what Jon means to them in this story on KELOLAND.com.

One person was hurt in a car vs. pedestrian crash in Rock Valley, Iowa, over the weekend. Authorities in Rock Valley, Iowa, are investigating after one person was injured in a car vs pedestrian crash Sunday.

Witnesses told officers a vehicle struck the victim and drove over them before leaving the area. Police later learned the suspect and the victim had gotten into a verbal argument before the crash. The suspect is charged with attempted murder.

Even with recent rain, many places in KELOLAND are struggling with a severe drought.

KELOLAND News reporters are heading to some of the hardest hit areas in South Dakota this week to bring you a look at the impact on the ag industry.

Watch for stories on KELOLAND News at 5, 6 and 10; you can also find the special coverage on a page on KELOLAND.com.

Construction repairs started on the “Singing Bridge” near Mobridge Monday.

The 4,002-foot bridge is over the Grand River and has an average daily traffic count of 806 vehicles, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The bridge was named the “Singing Bridge” because of the sound the original surface made when vehicles traveled on it.

Monday’s forecast calls for hazy sunshine with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Chances for rain return on Tuesday. Get the latest from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter in the video player above.