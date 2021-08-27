First@4: Man arrested in Rapid City shooting; Monument Health adding rooms for increase of COVID patients; Former Minnehaha official indicted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

19-year-old Nathaniel Gray Eagle has been arrested in connection to a a shooting that happened Friday morning in north Rapid City. The juvenile victim was taken to Monument Health with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Former Minnehaha County Highway Superintendent Duane Buthe has been indicted of the charge of embezzlement. Buthe is accused of embezzling over $100,000 from a statewide association of county highway superintendents.

Active coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths increased again on Friday according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Monument Health in the Black Hills is equipping additional patient rooms and temporarily moving nurses from other departments to help accommodate the growing number of COVID patients.

From being able to ride in rain or shine 40 hours a week, to safely weaving through traffic, Sioux Falls motor officers face some of the most difficult training in the police department.