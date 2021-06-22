First@4: Man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries and stolen vehicles; Police looking for driver involved in a hit and run; Latest COVID-19 data

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with multiple burglaries and stolen vehicles in Sioux Falls.

Daren Bagola had an arrest warrant for an indictment on nine counts of grand theft for nine different vehicles, four charges of third degree burglary, along with other charges.

Sioux Falls police say some of the stolen vehicles have been recovered.

Police in Sioux Falls are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run that sent a 60-year-old bicyclist to the hospital.

The 60-year-old woman was crossing at 22nd and Minnesota Avenue in the cross walk. A white SUV turned and hit the woman.

Authorities say they believe the SUV has front end damage.

The number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop in South Dakota.

There are 151 active cases in the state. The health department confirmed 35 new cases.

No new deaths were reported. More than 56 percent of South Dakotans 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

With the Fourth of July less than two weeks away, we’ve compiled a list of public firework displays in the area.