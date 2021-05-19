First@4: Man arrested for impersonating a cop; Amazon facility making progress; Housing demand up, job market tight panel says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Active cases of coronavirus continued to decline in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health.

38 new cases were reported, bringing the number of active cases down to 674. Current hospitalizations are at 53.

A Sioux Falls man is accused of pretending to be a police officer when he stopped a woman outside her apartment.

The man approached a woman Tuesday night wearing a police hat and tactical vest and began asking her questions. The woman asked to see his police badge and threatened to call the police and the man took off running.

Construction on the Amazon Distribution Center in Sioux Falls is progressing smoothly.

The building will be the largest in the state. Coming up tonight on KELOLAND News, we’ll show you just how big the building will be and when it’s expected to be completed.

South Dakota is seeing an increase in tax revenue this year compared to last April. But interest from out of state buying higher-priced homes and lumber shortages have housing demand up.

