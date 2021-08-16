First@4: Man accused of looking into bedroom of 10-year-old girl; Latest COVID-19 data; Sioux Area Metro experiencing shortage of drivers

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

A 71-year-old man was arrested Friday night, accused of looking into the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl’s window.

Kenneth Stark is being charged with indecent exposure. His criminal history includes sexual assault of a child.

Convicted sex offender accused of looking into 10-year-old’s bedroom window in Sioux Falls

Another South Dakotan who had COVID-19 has died, according to an update from the state health department. That brings the state death toll to 2053.

Health officials confirmed 182 new cases. Active cases are now at 1,355. Just over 55 percent of South Dakotans have completed their vaccinations.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 182 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,053; Active cases at 1,355

Due to a shortage of drivers, the Sioux Area Metro is temporarily reducing its services.

Starting Monday, buses will depart from the Downtown Depot every hour with service provided until 8:45 p.m. on weekdays.

Sioux Falls Metro says they will resume their normal schedule once they hire more bus drivers.

Sioux Area Metro reduces services due to driver shortage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 