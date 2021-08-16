First@4: Man accused of looking into bedroom of 10-year-old girl; Latest COVID-19 data; Sioux Area Metro experiencing shortage of drivers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

A 71-year-old man was arrested Friday night, accused of looking into the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl’s window.

Kenneth Stark is being charged with indecent exposure. His criminal history includes sexual assault of a child.

Another South Dakotan who had COVID-19 has died, according to an update from the state health department. That brings the state death toll to 2053.

Health officials confirmed 182 new cases. Active cases are now at 1,355. Just over 55 percent of South Dakotans have completed their vaccinations.

Due to a shortage of drivers, the Sioux Area Metro is temporarily reducing its services.

Starting Monday, buses will depart from the Downtown Depot every hour with service provided until 8:45 p.m. on weekdays.

Sioux Falls Metro says they will resume their normal schedule once they hire more bus drivers.