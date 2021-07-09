First@4: Majority of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated South Dakotans; Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Sioux Falls; Regulators meet over Avon grain elevator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

The majority of cases and hospitalizations are unvaccinated South Dakotans, the Department of Health said Thursday.

Vaccinated individuals make up about 2% of the cases from January 6 to July 7.

An 18-year-old murder suspect was arrested in Sioux Falls Thursday evening after evading arrest for a month.

An emergency meeting took place Friday for grain producers near Avon as they struggle to secure a bond to renew its Class A grain-buyer licenses.