First@4: Majority of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated South Dakotans; Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Sioux Falls; Regulators meet over Avon grain elevator

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

The majority of cases and hospitalizations are unvaccinated South Dakotans, the Department of Health said Thursday.

Vaccinated individuals make up about 2% of the cases from January 6 to July 7.

Fully-vaccinated people make up very few COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, South Dakota DOH says

An 18-year-old murder suspect was arrested in Sioux Falls Thursday evening after evading arrest for a month.

Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Sioux Falls

An emergency meeting took place Friday for grain producers near Avon as they struggle to secure a bond to renew its Class A grain-buyer licenses.

At Avon grain elevator, regulators step in

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 