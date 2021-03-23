First@4: Local snowplow operator being recognized for saving a man’s life; Latest COVID-19 data; Metro official says dispatch prepared for text to 911

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday:

A local snowplow operator is being recognized for saving a man’s life during a snowstorm.

Thursday, February 4 is a night snowplow operator Brian Rypkema will never forget. There was a man hanging off the side of the bridge at 41st at I-29. The plow driver stopped and talked to the man, convincing him not to jump into oncoming traffic. He shared the story with KELOLAND’s Max Hofer.

According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, there were 128 total new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday.

Active cases are at 2,240, down from Monday.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 1,923.

There’s a chance that an emergency text to 911 could include the common slip of a finger or autocorrect.

That’s why 911 operators with Metro Communications Agency, the public safety answering point that handles emergency contacts in Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County, are trained to evaluate emergency text messages.

South Dakota launched text to 911 on Monday. It joins at least 35 other states with the emergency option.

Turner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a traffic complaint north of Chancellor on Monday. A deputy found a vehicle in a ditch, but the driver had ran off.

Shortly after, authorities were notified of a stolen vehicle near the first crash site. That vehicle later lost control and hit a tree head on. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was partially thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and faces multiple charges, including DUI, possession of a controlled drug or substance, ingestion, reckless driving and grand theft.