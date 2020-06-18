First@4: Lennox man killed in crash; New Washington Pavilion display; Unemployment claims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

Authorities say a 58-year-old Lennox man died in a one-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Sioux Falls.

Roger Christians died after losing control of his SUV while trying to take the Interstate 229 north ramp from Interstate 29. The SUV rolled; the driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A new exhibit at the Washington Pavilion is looking to show important history, but could it also inspire our future? The Washington Pavilion has been the home to a number of exhibits, but the latest is its most historic yet.

KELOLAND’s Max Hofer shows you the new exhibit in this story online right now.

Active COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop in South Dakota. Active cases are at 810, down 19 from Wednesday. There were 59 new positive coronavirus cases announced Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 6,109.

You can find the latest on COVID-19 in South Dakota on the coronavirus page online right now.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, we’re taking a closer look at unemployment claims in South Dakota.

The latest number of continued state claims is 20,573 for the week ending May 30, a decrease of more than 4,600 from the pandemic high.

Those who filed unemployment in South Dakota are among 1.5 million Americans who filed in the past week.

It’s been a rainy afternoon in southeast South Dakota today. Scroll down for a look at today’s forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.