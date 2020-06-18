Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 59 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 78; Active cases at 810

First@4: Lennox man killed in crash; New Washington Pavilion display; Unemployment claims

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

Authorities say a 58-year-old Lennox man died in a one-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Sioux Falls.

Roger Christians died after losing control of his SUV while trying to take the Interstate 229 north ramp from Interstate 29. The SUV rolled; the driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. 

58-year-old Lennox man identified from fatal crash at I-29, I-229 interchange

A new exhibit at the Washington Pavilion is looking to show important history, but could it also inspire our future? The Washington Pavilion has been the home to a number of exhibits, but the latest is its most historic yet.

KELOLAND’s Max Hofer shows you the new exhibit in this story online right now.

A nearly 1,700 piece exhibit at the Washington Pavilion is making history

Active COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop in South Dakota. Active cases are at 810, down 19 from Wednesday. There were 59 new positive coronavirus cases announced Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 6,109.

You can find the latest on COVID-19 in South Dakota on the coronavirus page online right now.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 59 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 78; Active cases at 810

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, we’re taking a closer look at unemployment claims in South Dakota.

The latest number of continued state claims is 20,573 for the week ending  May  30, a decrease of more than 4,600 from the pandemic high.

Those who filed unemployment in South Dakota are among 1.5 million Americans who filed in the past week.

State says increase in number of South Dakotans returning to work

It’s been a rainy afternoon in southeast South Dakota today. Scroll down for a look at today’s forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests