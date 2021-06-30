First@4: Lawsuit involving Senate Bill 180 update; First case of the delta variant confirmed in SD; ‘Singing Bridge’ repairs delayed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

A federal judge has asked Governor Noem and other state officials for a trial date in the lawsuit involving Senate Bill 180.

The lawsuit filed in 2020 is looking to get Medicaid expansion on the 2022 ballot. Dakotans for Health filed the lawsuit against Noem, who signed the bill in 2020.

The state health department has confirmed the first case of the delta variant of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The case was identified in Edmunds County. The health department says there are likely other cases of the variant across the state.

Repairs on the “Singing Bridge” on State Highway 1806 near Mobridge has been delayed.

The repairs have been rescheduled to July 12 due to delays in receiving supplies and equipment.

Repairs are expected to be completed within four weeks after the project start date.