First@4: Lawsuit filed against S.D. National Guard; 9 COVID-19 deaths reported; Day care provider not guilty plea

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

A lawsuit filed last week says the South Dakota National Guard wrongly withheld requested public information from an investigative journalism organization.

The Center for Public Integrity asked for documents related to the July 2021 deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the Texas border with Mexico.

The South Dakota National Guard denied the Freedom of Information Act request, saying the request doesn’t meet the standards of FOIA.

Governor Kristi Noem appears to be distancing herself from a former Trump Presidential campaign manager days after allegations of an improper relationship between the two were reported by a conservative online publication.

KELOLAND News reached out to the governor’s office to ask if Corey Lewandowski was still serving as an adviser to Noem. The governor’s communications director says Lewandowski was always a volunteer and will not be advising Noem with a campaign or official office.

There were 472 new total COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota on Thursday, bringing the state’s total case count to 145,018.

The death toll from COVID-19 went up by nine to 2,142. The nine deaths include seven men and two women.

Active cases are down but current hospitalizations are up. Review all the latest numbers on our COVID-19 case tracker page.

A Watertown day care provider says she’s not guilty of killing a child in her care.

Amanda Walder is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of a 17-month-old.

Police were called to Walder’s in-home day care in July for an unconscious child. The boy later died of his injuries.

Scattered rain remain in the forecast for the next couple of days; get the latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter forecast in the video player above.

Keep up with the latest news by downloading the KELOLAND News app.