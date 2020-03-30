First@4: Latest SD coronavirus numbers; Final day of 2020 legislative session; Jogger attacked in Sioux Falls

More than 100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Dakota. Numbers from the state department of health show 101 positive cases so far. 34 people have recovered, which means they haven’t had a fever for more than 72 hours.

In a KELOLAND.com Original, we took a look at a COVID-19 forecast from the University of Washington, which shows that at its peak, South Dakota is expected to see more than 200 deaths.

But that number is dependent on the state taking a stronger stance on social distancing. Researchers say if that doesn’t happen, the number of deaths may end up being higher.

It’s the final day of the 2020 legislative session, only it is very quiet in the state capitol. Many lawmakers are joining discussions remotely due to the COVID-19 virus. Up for debate are at least one dozen pieces of new legislation, all tied to the COVID-19 crisis.

All 12 cover substantial topics, including letting the governor’s economic development commissioner make up to $11 million of disaster loans to businesses.

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a reported attack on a woman jogging. It happened around 5:30 Monday morning. A 32-year-old woman was jogging on the east sidewalk of Sertoma Avenue and was heading north when she says a man came up from behind and grabbed her. Other joggers heard her screams and responded. Police are now asking for help to find the suspect.