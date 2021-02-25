First@4: Latest COVID numbers; Noem addressed Ravnsborg impeachment; More COVID-19 vaccines could come to S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the latest update from the state Health Department,156 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 111,964, from Wednesday.

Eight more South Dakotans have died, and active cases of COVID-19 went up by 57. Total recovered cases are now at 108,144.

Governor Kristi Noem held a news briefing Thursday morning in which she, along with South Dakota Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price, addressed questions about the deadly crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

When asked about the unprecedented release of materials from the investigation, Price discussed the need for maintaining public trust in law enforcement, saying that it is critical.

Even more COVID-19 vaccines could be coming to South Dakota as soon as next week.

On Thursday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon announced the state is planning on an additional 7,000 doses of vaccine if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine receives Federal Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

Discussing the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, House Speaker Spencer Gosch said he would offer an amendment to HCR 7001 that would appoint a committee of 10 to investigate whether Ravnsborg’s conduct involved “impeachable offenses” surrounding the death of Joe Boever on September 12, 2020.

South Dakota and North Dakota investigators determined the car Ravnsborg was driving struck and killed Boever who was walking on the north shoulder of U.S. 14 just west of Highmore. The Hyde County deputy state’s attorney announced February 18th that she was charging Ravnsborg with three second-class misdemeanors, each of which is punishable by up to 30 days in county jail and a $500 fine.