First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; Another arrest made in connection with SF riot; Popular event returning to DTSF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

Another South Dakotan has died due to COVID-19, that’s according to the state health department. That brings the total number of deaths to 69.

The DOH also announced 81 new cases of the virus state wide. Bringing the total number of active cases to 962.

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in South Dakota can be found on the coronavirus page right now on KELOLAND.com

Another person was arrested in connection to the riot at the Empire Mall following a peaceful protest last month.

25-year-old Yoseph Esen Badi, from Sioux Falls, has been arrested and charged with rioting and injury to public property.

Sioux Falls police say they continue to make progress in the investigation.

Sioux Falls Washington has a new head coach. Ryan Evans was hired following the departure of Chad Stadem.

Stadem left Washington to become the new activities director at the new Sioux Falls Jefferson High School.

Evans and the Warriors are working with the new coronavirus guidelines as they return to working out at the school.

A popular event in downtown Sioux Falls is making a comeback.

Moonlight Movies is returning to Fawick Park starting June 13. Downtown Sioux Falls Inc says a few changes are being made to the free event.

Sanitation stations have been added and social distancing measures are being put in place.