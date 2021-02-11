First@4: Latest COVID-19 update; Sioux Falls Parks & Rec to hire nearly 500 seasonal employees; Visiting a vaccinated loved one

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a lot happening today and here’s a rundown of the latest stories from KELOLAND.com

Fourteen more South Dakotans with COVID-19 have died according to the latest update from the state department of health.

According to the latest update, 279 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 109,859, from Wednesday (109,580).

In Thursday’s update, the department of health noted that “a large number of COVID-19 test results are reported in today’s update due to IT systems updates completed on one of several reporting methods.”

Fourteen new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota was reported on Thursday. The death toll is at 1,829. The new deaths include nine men and five women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 60-69 (2); 70-79 (5); 80+ (6).

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is already hiring seasonal employees for summer.

The city will hire between 400 and 500 employees for a variety of positions. COVID-19 eliminated the need for many seasonal jobs last year, but the parks director Don Kearney doesn’t believe that’ll be the case this summer.

After a year of being kept apart due to COVID restrictions, a woman and her grandmother have finally reunited.

MarieClaire Christenson is a grad student at the University of South Dakota. The last time she got to see her grandma at the Good Samaritan Society was for her birthday in January of 2020.

After avoiding any COVID-19 cases during the first four weeks of the 96th Legislative Session, four South Dakota lawmakers have tested positive for the virus during the fifth week.

On Thursday, both Republican and Democratic leadership members spoke about the recent positive COVID-19 cases during news conferences. Both had vastly different views on the issue.

A legislative panel couldn’t reach agreement Wednesday on state government’s response to the people who had to leave their homes in a Blackhawk subdivision called Hideaway Hills last year, after a large hole in the ground laid bare the old underground gypsum mine that lay beneath.

The Senate Local Government Committee split 4-3 in favor of legislation that would require the South Dakota Housing Authority to make low- or no-interest loans available to homeowners affected by natural disasters declared by the governor or the Legislature.

