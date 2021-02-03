First@4: Latest COVID-19 update; SB 125 heads to Senate floor; Car crashes into roof of Larchwood home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Active cases continued to decline Wednesday as 208 new cases of COVID-19 were reported bringing the total of active cases in the state down town 2,552.

Three new deaths were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 1,782.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 208 total new cases; three new deaths; Active cases at 2,552

SB 125 is headed to the Senate floor following discussion in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. The bill would require the wearing of face coverings in the state under certain conditions.

SB 125, statewide mask mandate moves to Senate floor

A car driving westbound on Iowa 9 crashed into the roof of a home in Larchwood Tuesday night.

Nobody was in the home at the time of the crash but the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for unknown injuries.

Speeding car crashes through roof of Larchwood home

