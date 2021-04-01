First@4: Latest COVID-19 update; Name released of Pennington County inmate who died; Building permit value increases in Sioux Falls

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Three new deaths were reported in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health bringing the states death toll to 1,938.

230 new coronavirus cases were announced as both hospitalizations and active cases decreased.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 230 new total cases; Death toll increases to 1,938; Active cases at 2,487

Officials have released the name of an inmate who died at the Pennington County Jail on Tuesday.

63-year-old Douglas was found unresponsive in his cell and taken to the prison hospital where he later died. Sorensen was being held without bond on charges that included solicitation of a minor and two counts of exploitation of a minor.

Authorities release identity of man who was found unresponsive in Pennington Co. Jail

Building permit values in Sioux Falls have more than doubled in the first three months of 2021.

A large reason in the increase is the construction of apartment buildings. The value for apartment values in March of 2021 is 21 times more than March of 2020.

Apartment projects by three companies driving up permit values

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 