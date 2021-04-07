First@4: Latest COVID-19 update; Marijuana confiscated at Sioux Falls traffic stop; Storm water fee to be added for inspections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Active cases of COVID-19 are up in South Dakota according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.

295 new total cases were announced on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 118,975.

Active cases are now at 2,511.

No new deaths were reported by the Department of Health.

Two people face multiple charges following a traffic stop in Sioux Falls.

Authorities pulled over a vehicle for dark-tinted windows Tuesday afternoon. The officer spotted a gun in the vehicle and ended up finding more than two pounds of marijuana and some marijuana wax.

Police found more drugs during a search of the suspect’s home.

Hundreds of industrial sites throughout South Dakota soon will be charged an annual stormwater fee so federal clean-water targets can be met.

The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources received approval for the change Tuesday from the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee.

The annual fee ranges from $100 to $800 based on ground area and type of business, with a $2,500 cap for multiple sites owned by one business.

Review the guidelines in this story from Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer.

An active weather pattern remains in place across KELOLAND; get the latest forecast in the video player above.