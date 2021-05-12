First@4: Latest COVID-19 update; $22,000 of liquor stolen from Sioux Falls business; Man identified in deadly crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

There were 7 deaths and 83 new total COVID-19 cases reported from the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.

The state’s total case count is at 123,518, up from Tuesday.

Police are investigating two separate business burglaries that happened in Sioux Falls.

Officer Sam Clemens says around 4:20 a.m. today someone broke the glass doors of WilLiquors and stole $22,000 worth of liquor. 

The second robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. today at Roll N’ Smoke where around $7,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen. 

Investigators say a mechanical issue may be to blame for a deadly crash on the northeast side of Sioux Falls.

41-year-old Andrew Kashoba died after being run over by his own vehicle on Tuesday.

