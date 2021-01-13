First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; Three arrested in connection to Dec. homicide; Lawmakers split on mask wearing at the Capitol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

Officials confirmed 452 new total cases of coronavirus on Wednesday as active cases increased to 4,762. The last time active cases were below 5,000 was October 8.

253 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 452 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,604; Active cases at 4,762

Three people were arrested Wednesday in connection with a Dec. 30 homicide in Sioux Falls.

Crystal Mosseau and Josue Hernandez face 1st degree murder charges while Susan Sanchez is charged with accessory to murder.

Three arrested in connection to Dec. 30 homicide in Sioux Falls

A group described as a pro-Trump Christian group has received a permit to gather on Sunday Jan. 17 for prayer in the Capitol Rotunda in Pierre. The group has been gathering every Sunday since December.

The FBI recently issued warnings about possible armed protests at capitols in all 50 states and Washington D.C. leading up to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Jericho March gets another permit to gather on Sunday, Jan. 17, at state Capitol, just as it has every Sunday since December, state official says

The 2021 legislative session began Tuesday in Pierre and lawmakers are responding differently to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten of the Democrats are unified in wearing a mask in both the Senate and House of Representatives. Many of the Senate Republicans are wearing masks while many of the 62 House Republicans are not.

Amid the pandemic, South Dakota legislators are taking separate paths within the Capitol

