First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; Sioux Falls coronavirus update; When to look for ‘Christmas Star’

Twenty new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,381. There have been 435 deaths reported in December.

With 347 new total coronavirus cases, the state’s total case count throughout the pandemic stands at 95,074.

New COVID-19 case numbers decline in South Dakota, local health care officials are continuing to be cautious and to remain vigilant.

At a city briefing Monday, Dr. Michael Elliot with Avera compared South Dakota’s case numbers to the rest of the country. South Dakota is ranked 49th out of 50 states for new COVID-19 tests. In the last seven days, the state has had the highest death rate per 100,000 people.

Two officials who comprise the South Dakota Board of Appraisal decided Monday to reduce the minimum amount that state government would accept for the former STAR Academy.

The structures and remaining 133 acres at what most recently was a facility for juvenile offenders near Custer will be offered for $1 million in an auction in February. That’s a 40% discount from the previous minimum.

A 75-year-old Viborg woman died in a one-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday night.

Officials with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety say Mary Nelson died after being airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

In a celestial phenomenon not seen in 397 years, the largest planets in our solar system will appear to be aligned so closely they will almost seem to be one single “star” in the sky.

This once in a lifetime event has become known as the ‘Christmas Star’ because it is happening during the holiday season.

KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt says just after sunset will be the best time to see Jupiter and Saturn come together.