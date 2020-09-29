First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; SFSD looking to change quarantine rules; NFL’s first coronavirus outbreak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total death toll during the pandemic to 223.

There were 259 new coronavirus cases announced on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 21,997. Recovered cases, people removed from isolation status, are now at 18,090.

Active cases decreased to at 3,684.

South Dakota’s largest school district is looking at changing quarantine rules for students and staff.

The Sioux Falls School Board plans to release a document on the changes today; it will vote on the update tomorrow.

We’ll take a closer look at the COVID-19 numbers in the district and the possible changes, later today on KELOLAND News.

The NFL announced its first significant outbreak of COVID-19 cases on a team. The Tennessee Titans announced eight positive cases according to a statement released by the NFL.

The Titans played the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday and both teams have suspended in-person activities.

The Vikings say they’ve had zero confirmed cases following Sunday’s game. The Vikings are scheduled to play the Houston Texans on Sunday.