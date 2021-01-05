First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; SF Police investigating armed robbery; Worn-out Elm Lake Dam tops Noem’s list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

South Dakota health officials confirmed 434 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. That brings the state total case count to 101,076.

There are currently 270 coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals, a slight increase from Monday.

No new deaths were reported.

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a robbery that happened Monday night.

The robbery happened near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue. The suspect walked into the store and showed and employee a knife. The suspect took some cash out the register and took off running.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5’2″ wearing dark clothes.

Governor Noem is making the worn-out Elm Lake Dam a top priority.

The structure, built in 1937, took another hit from a storm last summer. The city of Aberdeen, 30 miles downstream, has rights to the top 12 feet of water and gets one-third of its supply there.

Governor Noem recommended South Dakota legislators spend $4 million on the dam.