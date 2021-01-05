First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; SF Police investigating armed robbery; Worn-out Elm Lake Dam tops Noem’s list

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

South Dakota health officials confirmed 434 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. That brings the state total case count to 101,076.

There are currently 270 coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals, a slight increase from Monday.

No new deaths were reported.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 434 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,513; Active cases at 6,034

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a robbery that happened Monday night.

The robbery happened near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue. The suspect walked into the store and showed and employee a knife. The suspect took some cash out the register and took off running.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5’2″ wearing dark clothes. 

Police investigating armed robbery from Monday night

Governor Noem is making the worn-out Elm Lake Dam a top priority.

The structure, built in 1937, took another hit from a storm last summer. The city of Aberdeen, 30 miles downstream, has rights to the top 12 feet of water and gets one-third of its supply there.

Governor Noem recommended South Dakota legislators spend $4 million on the dam.

Worn-out Elm Lake Dam tops S.D. gov’s list

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 