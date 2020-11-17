First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; SF mayor discusses upcoming city council meeting; lingering coronavirus effects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total since the pandemic started to more than 67,000. There were 2,212 new persons tested reported on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized went up to 582. The number of active cases also increased to 18,624. The death toll remained at 644.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken discussed Tuesday night’s city council meeting. TenHaken says he hopes the city council would not put a proposed mask mandate on his doorstep when it considers it at Tuesday night’s meeting.

TenHaken was the deciding vote in a 5-4 decision when the council first rejected a mask mandate on November 10.

TenHaken says he expects the mask mandate to pass at tonight’s city council meeting.

The lingering COVID-19 effects are raising concerns for health officials.

Dr. Wendell Hoffman, an Infectious Disease Specialist for Sanford Health says post-COVID syndromes can affect both physical and mental health.

Hoffman says the symptoms can include severe fatigue, headaches and shortness of breath. Behavior challenges, PTSD and depression are also causing concerns.

A third South Dakota inmate has died following the COVID-19 outbreak at Mike Durfee State Prison.

The DOC says nearly 800 inmates at the Springfield prison tested positive for the virus. Most have recovered.

On November 16, a second inmate was confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the first was confirmed on November 9.