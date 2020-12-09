First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; SD joins Texas election lawsuit; Earthquake reported in Edmunds County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

36 more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest update from the state health department. 1,147 people in South Dakota have now died from the coronavirus.

985 new total coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday. Active cases are now at 16,148.

There are currently 501 COVID-19 patients in South Dakota hospitals.

South Dakota is joining in on the State of Texas vs. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan, and State of Wisconsin lawsuit.

The suit from the Texas Attorney General, Republican Ken Paxton, demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated.

People in north central South Dakota may have felt the earth shaking a little overnight.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake northwest of Bowdle in Edmunds County. The report says the earthquake happened around midnight.

There have been no reports of damage at this time.

The founder and executive director of the SculptureWalk in Sioux Falls announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Jim Clark has placed more than 800 sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls since SculptureWalk made its debut in 2004. Clark will retire after helping his replacement with the installation of the 2021 sculptures.