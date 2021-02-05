First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; Resolution to celebrate Black history month; Republicans say no to disclosing Gov. Noem’s security costs

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 10 new deaths due to COVID-19, as active cases dropped below 2,500 on Friday.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 131 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,798; Active cases at 2,430

For those who are feeling ‘boxed in’ about what to get for valentine’s day, Two Men and a Truck want to help you think ‘outside’ the box when it comes to making a memorable gift.

Two Men and a Truck inspiring some ‘moving’ gifts for Valentine’s Day

South Dakota lawmakers could pass a concurrent resolution celebrating Black History Month. But first, they’ll have to decide between two very different versions of the bill.

HCR 6005: Celebrating Black history, or revising American history?

KELOLAND News asked our Facebook followers to tell us what words people from outside the area commonly mispronounce. These words are often part of a debate between locals and visitors about which way is correct.

You said, “They’re saying that wrong.” Here are eight South Dakota locations you may be saying wrong

Republicans used their 11-2 advantage over Democrats on a legislative panel Friday and rejected a Republican lawmaker’s attempt to force the South Dakota Highway Patrol to disclose how much has been spent on security and protection for Republican Governor Kristi Noem and other state and public officials.

Noem’s security costs will remain secret

It is going to be a cold weekend ahead of a cold week. Get the latest from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 