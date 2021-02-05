First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; Resolution to celebrate Black history month; Republicans say no to disclosing Gov. Noem’s security costs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 10 new deaths due to COVID-19, as active cases dropped below 2,500 on Friday.

For those who are feeling ‘boxed in’ about what to get for valentine’s day, Two Men and a Truck want to help you think ‘outside’ the box when it comes to making a memorable gift.

South Dakota lawmakers could pass a concurrent resolution celebrating Black History Month. But first, they’ll have to decide between two very different versions of the bill.

KELOLAND News asked our Facebook followers to tell us what words people from outside the area commonly mispronounce. These words are often part of a debate between locals and visitors about which way is correct.

Republicans used their 11-2 advantage over Democrats on a legislative panel Friday and rejected a Republican lawmaker’s attempt to force the South Dakota Highway Patrol to disclose how much has been spent on security and protection for Republican Governor Kristi Noem and other state and public officials.

It is going to be a cold weekend ahead of a cold week. Get the latest from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video player above.