First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; Rapid City man charged with second degree murder, KELOLAND News gives thanks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Twenty-eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota on Wednesday.

The death toll throughout the pandemic is now at 849. There have been 434 deaths reported since November 1.

A 43-year-old Rapid City man is accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old late Tuesday night.

Jason Sharp is charged with second degree murder.

A 24-year-old Sioux Falls man is charged in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon. 

Kenneth Gene Norman was arrested on Tuesday, according to Sioux Falls Police.

On Monday, police responded to a shooting call near 5th Street and St. Paul Avenue. The victim woke up in the backseat of a car in pain and realized he’d been shot. 

This year’s Thanksgiving holiday will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As with many other parts of life, the pandemic has made tasks such as producing newscasts and providing information to the community more challenging. But there is still plenty to appreciate.

Find out what KELOLAND News employees are thankful for in 2020 in this story.

