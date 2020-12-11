First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; Park bridges set to re-open; New state historian with a global outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

Today, state health officials confirmed that 33 more people have died due to the coronavirus. There have been 264 deaths reported in December.

The state also confirmed 945 new positive cases, which brings the active case count to 15,622.

There are 467 people in South Dakota hospitals due to the virus.

Flu season is officially underway for the 2020-2021 season with 10 confirmed cases of the flu in South Dakota.

On Friday, health officials confirmed three new cases as well as one flu-associated hospitalization in Faulk county.

The bridges at Sertoma and Dunham parks will be back up for use by the end of 2020, after being destroyed by a flood in March of 2019.

One of those bridges is a popular spot for photography at the Outdoor Campus that connects the main campus to the field and bike paths across from the campus.

The Upper Midwest doesn’t get many big earthquakes but even when a smaller one happens, we still may be able to feel it.

On Tuesday, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in Walworth County, northwest of Bowdle. The earthquake was mild in terms of seismic activity, but a few residents were able to feel the earth move.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre, South Dakota’s new state historian, Ben Jones, is looking to create out-of-state interest in South Dakota in his new role.

The South Dakota native succeeds Jay Vogt who retired this fall. Jones says he hopes to make South Dakota a “greater attraction to global visitors.”