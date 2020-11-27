First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; Man charged in fatal Rapid City shooting; Washington Pavilion Christmas Tree lighting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 39 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday. This brings the total number of deaths to 888.

2,138 new cases were reported by health officials, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 78,280. Active cases increased to 16,382. 569 people are hospitalized in South Dakota.

Authorities in Rapid City have identified the victim of a shooting that happened earlier in the week.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said Ocean Sun Eberlein died from a gunshot wound. 43-year-old Jason Ray Sharp is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday at a mobile home on Highway 16.

There will be a special Tree Lighting tonight to kick off the holidays at the Washington Pavilion.

You can watch tonight’s event live on KELOLAND.com. The Pavilion has invited local health care workers to help light the tree.

The ceremony gets underway at 7 p.m. CT.