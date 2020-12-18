First@4: Latest COVID-19 numbers; Amazon to create 1,000 jobs; Unemployment claims decrease

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Take a look at the top stories of the day as of 4 p.m.

Twenty-eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported from the South Dakota Department of Health in Friday’s update. That brings the death toll for the pandemic to 1,329.

The state saw a decrease in both new daily cases with 575 new total coronavirus cases reported while hospitalizations decreased to an i.

The DOH also reported 3,479 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have now been administered to 3,479 persons across the state.

Monument Health has updated its visitor policy allowing one visitor per bedside beginning Monday.

At the beginning of November, the health system returned to a no-visitor policy following an increase in community transmission in Western South Dakota.

Visitors will still need to be screened prior to their visit to any Monument Health facility and must be masked.

Amazon announced Friday that it plans to built a 640,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Sioux Falls, creating 1,000 full-time jobs.

Amazon will offer full-time benefits comprehensive benefits and “industry-leading pay” starting at $15 an hour, according to Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment.

The fulfillment center will be built in Foundation Park near I-90 and I-29.

Fewer people in South Dakota used the full 26 weeks they are eligible for in the week ending Dec. 12.

The state had 46 fewer new, or initial, unemployment claims for the week ending Dec. 12. The state processed 858 claims compared to the 904 claims processed for the prior week of Dec. 5.

Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and North Dakota also saw a decrease in claims, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

November collections of state sales tax on October spending was up 14.5% compared to November on year ago.

State economist Mark Quasney says two big reasons for the increased sales tax performance was the construction of six wind farms for electricity production as well as $5 billion of federal coronavirus assistance working its way through the South Dakota economy.

Ongoing revenues for November were up $12,659,485, or 6.6%.