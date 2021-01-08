First@4: Latest COVID-19 data; Socialist programs in S.D.; Board of Elections to introduce internet-based system to register voters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

448 new total cases of coronavirus were reported as active cases decreased to 5,241.

Hospitalizations are also down to 247. According to Friday’s update, 33,644 people have been vaccinated, 1,967 of which have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

As cases of COVID-19 remain steady, so does the chance for those seeking antibody infusion treatment from Sanford Health in Sioux Falls.

The one-time antibody infusion is used to treat symptoms for those who test positive for COVID-19. The treatment is a convenient option as many wait for the vaccines to become more widely available.

The term ‘socialism’ has become a common buzzword in American politics, especially coming from Republicans during the 2020 Presidential Election cycle.

“(Socialism) has been long been used in America this term as a sort of a buzz word and attack word,” South Dakota State University political science professor Chuck Vollan said.

South Dakota Kristi Noem recently warned on Twitter against the dangers of socialism following the election of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s run-off election, saying in a tweet that socialism “destroys lives” and is “contrary to American values”.

Following a rejection from the Legislature in 2020, the state Board of Elections is seeking once again to create an internet-based system to register voters.

Senate Bill 24 hopes to answer many of the questions that legislators had last year in response to the proposal. The Senate State Affairs Committee has agreed to sponsor the bill.