First@4: Latest COVID-19 data; SF jewelry store victim of robbery; Levitt at the Falls summer lineup announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

134 new total COVID-19 cases were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday.

Active cases are now at 1,722, down from Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 1,962.

A local jeweler is asking for the public’s help.

Bechtold Jewelry owners estimated they were out $30,000 worth of jewels after a pair of thieves stole from the store Wednesday.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said police estimated $8,000 worth of rings were taken.

Police are still investigating; you can see the surveillance camera footage, online right now.

Music returns to Levitt at the Falls this summer. You can find the summer lineup by viewing the story below.

The specific case names weren’t mentioned. But the argument Wednesday in the South Dakota Supreme Court, over the validity of a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana use by people 21 and older, focused on a handful of previous court decisions.

Capitol News Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer has the story online now.