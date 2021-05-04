First@4: Latest COVID-19 data; SD commits funds to expand broadband services; SD public universities to move to ‘mask optional’ campuses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 229 new total COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

Active cases are at 1,445, down from Monday.

Three new deaths were reported. The death toll is now at 1,973.

South Dakota has committed $100 million in public funds to help better connect rural residents through the broadband initiative.

Gov. Kristi Noem and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr got a first-hand look at one project that is almost complete west of Rowena on Tuesday. Noem says connecting every part of the state is important, especially rural areas.

After the spring semester, South Dakota’s six public universities will adopt mask optional environments.

Board of Regents announced today that the requirement for masks in all public indoor settings in place since the fall will end on Monday, May 10. On that day, masks will be optional for staff and students.